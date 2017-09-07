Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Is Coming to CBS This Winter

Finally, CBS is giving us the reality show we can't believe we didn't already have.

The network announced tonight that Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air this winter, featuring celebs all living together in front of 24/7 cameras, instead of normal people like on normal Big Brother.

The UK has already been enjoying this format for years now (20 seasons and 16 years, to be exact), even taking some of our very own reality show-primed celebs, including Brandi Glanville, Chad Johnson, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Frankie Grande, Aubrey O'Day, Jonathan Cheban, Tiffany Pollard, Farrah Abraham, Janice Dickinson, and many more.