How Celebrities Like Kim Kardashian Wear Denim on Denim

When it comes to denim, you can never have enough.

Even style icons like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid can't get enough, frequently spotted wearing jean cloth. It's the trend that never stops giving, offering a new style or trend every season. Oversized jackets, lace-up skirts, straight leg jeans, wide leg jeans, high waist, low waist—we want more and more!

The denim-on-denim trend is for the fashionista that can't simply wear one piece at a time. For that Americana, casual vibe that so many love, double denim is where it's at. It allows you to get creative and mix and match, while being comfortable and looking great.

But, before you go into your closet ready to give double denim a chance, E! News and stylist Trey Cameron are revealing the best ways to rock the trend. Check out 3 ways to wear denim on denim in the video above and our tips below!