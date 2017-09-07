New York Fashion Week Spring 2018: Best Beauty

What will the world's top makeup artists and hairstylists do next?

Now that New York Fashion Week has officially begun, we're on the edge of our seats waiting for the best new beauty trends to make their way down the runway. Will we spot the next top bun? Will find out a more efficient way to contour? What's the next eyeshadow color trend? Will we be blinded by the epic glow of Rihanna's new Fenty Beauty launch? The possibilities are endless with the most creative beauty professionals backstage.

So far, it seems that fashion week will continue the natural-appearing makeup trend. Design houses Adam Selman, Creatures of Comfort and the Brock Collection have already proved that less is more. On the other hand, Desigual took an extremely natural approach with tribal face paint and mystical-feeling beauty.