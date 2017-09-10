Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Being "Insecure" With Small Lips After a Guy Made Fun of Her: "I Took That Really Hard"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Outlander Season 3

Outlander Premiere: Everything's Terrible But We're All Still Alive

Creative Arts Emmy Awards, James Corden

Creative Arts Emmys 2017: Complete List of Winners

Instagram Husbands

The Weeknd, John Legend and More Celebs Who Have Reached Peak Instagram Husband Status

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner is getting real.

On tonight's Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old E! star goes to therapy where she opens up about insecurities with her appearance. "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips," Kylie tells her therapist. "I had really small lips."

Kylie says after experiencing her first kiss, the guy criticized her for having a small pout.

"I took that really hard," she admitted. "When a guy you like says that, I don't know it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done."

Photos

Random Facts About the Kardashians

"Isn't it amazing how people can just say a couple things and it's just like gets right in there?" the therapist asks.

"It sticks with you," Kylie admitted.

Also on tonight's episode, Kylie and Kris Jenner travel to Peru for a charity trip for children. Kris also lectures Kylie on balancing work and fun while running and empire.

So how did Kylie react? Watch our video recap to find out!

Life of Kylie brand new Sundays at 9PM only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Kris Jenner , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.