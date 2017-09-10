Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Being "Insecure" With Small Lips After a Guy Made Fun of Her: "I Took That Really Hard"

Kylie Jenner is getting real.

On tonight's Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old E! star goes to therapy where she opens up about insecurities with her appearance. "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips," Kylie tells her therapist. "I had really small lips."

Kylie says after experiencing her first kiss, the guy criticized her for having a small pout.

"I took that really hard," she admitted. "When a guy you like says that, I don't know it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done."