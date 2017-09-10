Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Being "Insecure" With Small Lips After a Guy Made Fun of Her: "I Took That Really Hard"

Kylie Jenner is getting real.
On tonight's Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old E! star goes to therapy where she opens up about insecurities with her appearance. "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips," Kylie tells her therapist. "I had really small lips."
Kylie says after experiencing her first kiss, the guy criticized her for having a small pout.
"I took that really hard," she admitted. "When a guy you like says that, I don't know it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done."
"Isn't it amazing how people can just say a couple things and it's just like gets right in there?" the therapist asks.
"It sticks with you," Kylie admitted.
Also on tonight's episode, Kylie and Kris Jenner travel to Peru for a charity trip for children. Kris also lectures Kylie on balancing work and fun while running and empire.
