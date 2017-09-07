Epic Highs & Destructive Lows: Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success

Carter has at times courted controversy in a common speak-before-you-think way, going on ill-advised Twitters rant or making outlandish claims about Michael Jackson "passing down the torch" to him—but he has also dealt with some very real issues, including money troubles, substance abuse, depression and the ongoing battle to stay relevant in show business, in the public eye.

And for the record, he didn't mean Jackson had passed the pop music torch to him.

He knew Jackson before the pop legend died in 2009, and when they spoke "it was just talking about how I feel and how he feels," Carter explained to Cosmopolitan.com in November 2015. "Not really telling me what to do, because Michael didn't even know what to do sometimes. He was confused, he dealt with a lot of anxiety, he dealt with a lot of judgment and people bashing him. And I'm dealing with the same stuff too. All because—why? All because I said Michael passed the torch to me? It's a metaphor. It doesn't mean I want to put his shoes on and start moonwalking. I'm not Michael Jackson. I'm Aaron Carter. Come on, we lost Michael Jackson because of these kinds of pressures."

Asked what sort of pressures, he said, "I deal with the anxiety of relationship stuff, family stuff, the pressures of my career, and what I'm doing with my life, and evolving as an artist. And the pressures of people talking behind my back and thinking I'm still a 12-year-old-looking Aaron Carter, but I'm 28 years old now, and I've changed, I look different. And people judge me for it. Like, come on, people. Stop. The fact that the world out there is based on superficialities...People need to wake up."