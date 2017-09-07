Daniel Day-Lewis Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Retiring From Acting

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Leslie Jones, 2017 BET Awards, Show

Leslie Jones Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With a Hilarious Dance-Off in Her Bathrobe

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Why The Bachelor Shocked Everyone By Going With Arie Luyendyk Jr.

ESC: Best Looks NYFW, Tom Ford

New York Fashion Week Spring 2018: Best Looks From the Runway

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daniel Day Lewis

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

It's been only a few months since Daniel Day-Lewis announced that he was retiring from acting—but it doesn't look like things are going well for the acclaimed star.

Day-Lewis was photographed by the paparazzi for the first time since leaving his craft looking pained and wearing a cast on his arm. He also had a shaved head and wore a hospital bracelet.

Page Six reports that the former actor broke his arm in a motorbike accident and that a "film insider" said the following:

"He was in a motorbike accident and broke his arm. But he's fine, and no one else was hurt. He was well-protected—he was wearing a helmet. But it was a bummer."

Read

Daniel Day-Lewis Quits Acting: 10 Other Celebs Who Quit the Biz

Page Six also writes that the insider said, "It wasn't his fault."

Day-Lewis publicly retired in June when his spokesperson Leslee Dart shared the following statement with Variety:

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Before calling it quits, Day-Lewis received many awards for his acting. He won three best actor in a leading role Oscars for his performances in Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, and My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown. He also won two Golden Globes for Lincoln and There Will Be Blood

TAGS/ , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.