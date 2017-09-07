Teenage Pro Surfer Zander Venezia Dies in Tragic Wave Incident During Hurricane Irma

Burke also said that pro surfer Nathan Florence got to Venezia first, called to others for help and performed CPR on Venezia.

"Zander was bleeding, and he wasn't moving. They tried to get him to the beach quickly, which was difficult," Burke explained. "'Box by Box' is a tough place to get in and out of, even if you have the ability. There's lots of big rocks around, and some stick out of the water."

Once they got the teen to the beach, they performed CPR and the ambulance arrived. However, once he got to the hospital Venezia was breathing, but he was not responsive.