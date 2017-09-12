No iPhones or Twerking?! What Life Was Like Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians First Premiered 10 Years Ago

It's been nearly 10 years since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E!

Kardashians S1 poster

On Oct. 14, 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family came into our lives and became a worldwide phenomenon.

It's been so long since the show's premiere, we had a hard time remembering what life was like back in 2007 (no iPhones or twerking?!).

So in celebration of a decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we decided to do some research and see what life was like back in October 2007.

Take a trip down memory lane and look at the list of things that were popular 10 years ago below! What was popular? What was going on in the world? Find out now!

Photos

Random Facts About the Kardashians

Soulja Boy

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Crank That (Soulja Boy)" Was No. 1 on the Billboard Charts

Remember when the Soulja Boy Tell'emsong and dance move took over the world? The song dominated the charts at the same time KUWTK made their debut on E!

Why Did I Get Married

Alfeo Dixon / Lionsgate

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? Was No. 1 at the Box Office

The same weekend KUWTK premiered, Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? was the No. 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim Kardashian would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.

Rose Gold iPhone

apple

The iPhone Was Released

About four months before the premiere of KUWTK, the iPhone was released! Can you believe it? The first ever iPhone came into our lives on June 29, 2007. This year marks season 11 ofKUWTK and the debut of the iPhone 6s. 

Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus

RIV/ Fame Pictures

Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus Were Dating

Before he was linked to Kate Hudson or Selena Gomez and before she was engaged to Liam Hemsworth Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were a couple. The two dated from 2006 until the end of 2007.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Scholastic

The Last Harry Potter Book Was Released

In July 2007, three months before the KUWTK premiere, the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book was released. This was the final book in the series.

Writers Guild of America officials

AP Photo/Ric Francis

Writer's Strike

Just a couple weeks after the premiere of KUWTK, the Writers Guild of America went on strike over contract negotiations. The strike lasted from Nov. 2 to Feb. 12, 2008 when an agreement was made.

Britney Spears

INFphoto.com

A Lot Was Happening in the Spears Family

2007 was an eventful year in the Spears family. By the time KUWTK premiered in October 2007, Britney Spears' head had been shaved for eight months. Then, two months after the KUWTK premiere, a then-16-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears announced she was 12 weeks pregnant.

Lindsay Lohan, Mug Shot

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Rehab

During 2007, Lindsay Lohan checked into rehab three separate times. In Oct. 2007, Lindsay left Cirque Lodge Treatment Center rehab after staying two months. The next month she spent about an hour and a half in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor cocaine use and driving under the influence back in August.

Justin Bieber, 2009

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Justin Bieber Was Just Getting Started on YouTube

In January 2007, Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette posted his first video on YouTube. On Oct. 13, 2007, Pattie posted an awesome video of Justin playing the drums.

Brian Dunkleman, Kelly Clarkson, Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/FOX

American Idol Was the Highest Rated TV Show

In 2007, American Idol had already been on the air for five years and was the highest rated television show. They brought in just under 30 million viewers an episode. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

