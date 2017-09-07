Gigi Hadid's Jumpsuit Is the Most Comfortable Fall Trend Yet

You need a jumpsuit in your fall wardrobe.

When Gigi Hadid appeared on the streets of New York for fashion week in a white-belted jumpsuit and velvet slide-ons, we got excited. Not only does she look amazing, but this is a trend that we don't have to squeeze ourselves into and wear with ultra-high heels—how lovely.

Her utilitarian-meets-sleepwear ensemble is the answer to a long work day or casual weekend. It's comfortable, non-constricting and flattering on all body types. You can even wear it with slippers! If you want to dress it up, like her younger sister Bella Hadid, pair the garment with heels, a pretty purse and layered jewelry.