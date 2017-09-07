Gigi Hadid's Jumpsuit Is the Most Comfortable Fall Trend Yet

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid, NYFW

Raymond Hall/GC Images

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

 

You need a jumpsuit in your fall wardrobe.

When Gigi Hadid appeared on the streets of New York for fashion week in a white-belted jumpsuit and velvet slide-ons, we got excited. Not only does she look amazing, but this is a trend that we don't have to squeeze ourselves into and wear with ultra-high heels—how lovely.

Her utilitarian-meets-sleepwear ensemble is the answer to a long work day or casual weekend. It's comfortable, non-constricting and flattering on all body types. You can even wear it with slippers! If you want to dress it up, like her younger sister Bella Hadid, pair the garment with heels, a pretty purse and layered jewelry. 

Jennifer Lopez added to the trend with a military-inspired approach. Make your look fierce by aiming for a khaki or muted green jumpsuit with heeled boots and aviators like the singer!

Ready to add this look to your fall wardrobe? Check out our favorite jumpsuits, courtesy of street style! 

ESC: Bella Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Bella Hadid

The model's standout street style comes courtesy of a red jumpsuit, paired with a white purse and shoes. The deep V-neck, layered necklaces and belted waist add feminine notes to the utilitarian-inspired look. Who knew a jumpsuit could be so flattering?

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Lauren Ralph Lauren

Belted One-Piece Jumpsuit, Now $77.50

ESC: Celeb Fall Trend, Jumpsuits

Miss Selfridge

Red Twist Front Culottes Jumpsuit, $82

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Free People

Not Your Baby Jumpsuit, $168

ESC: Street Style, Jennifer Lopez, NYFW

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Jennifer Lopez

The singer channels her inner soldier, pairing her military-like look with heeled boots, thick gold hoops and aviators. Don't be fooled by the Birkins she's got, she's still Jenny from the block.

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Vanessa Seward

Utility Jumpsuit, Now $262

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Abercrombie & Fitch

Utility Jumpsuit, $98

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Miss Selfridge

Khaki Utility Jumpsuit, $90

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid, NYFW, Portrait Thumb

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Early call times? No problem. The runway star takes a call in a white jumpsuit, paired with velvet slide-ons. This where comfort meets chic.

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Norma Kamali

Wrap-Effect Stretch-Jersey Jumpsuit, $295

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

dRA

Bel Air Jumpsuit, $130

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

RACHEL Rachel Roy

Wide-Leg Overalls, Now $41.93

ESC: Celeb Fall Fashion Trend, Jumpsuits

Roksanda

Thurloe Cut-Out Knot-Front Crepe Jumpsuit, $1,727

