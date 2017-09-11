Watch Kim Kardashian's First Ever E! News Interview Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians Premiered in 2007

Kim Kardashian predicted the success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2007!

In honor of the 10th anniversary of KUWTK, we dug through the archives to find Kim's first E! News interview ever!

In the clip, Kim reveals why she thinks the E! reality show will attract viewers. "Well I think that there's so many of us, so all of our personalities are so different and I think that people probably wouldn't think that such a big family would work because there's too many characters to follow," Kim explains in the family's backyard.

But Kim says, "Our chemistry together is just so amazing that people will definitely want to be a part of this family."