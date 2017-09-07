Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy Forever: Your Guide to Their Projects, Past, Present and Future

FOX





American Horror Story: Asylum (2012)

In the second season, Paulson was a full-blown series regular and the hero of the season. Asylum featured Paulson playing journalist Lana Winters, a lesbian who looks into the abuses at Briarcliff. She would later get trapped there, escape, kill her serial killer son and live to tell the tale. The character also appeared in the sixth season of American Horror Story.

"The show really felt...really focused on Lana's story and her journey. I felt very connected to it. Because this show is a miniseries and has a beginning, a middle and an end to it, when it was time to say goodbye, it was really saying goodbye. I knew even though I was going to do the show next year, I knew I wasn't going to be playing that character and I would never play her again and it was over forever and ever," she told us during AHS: Coven. "I think there's something about the nature and the way that we do this—there are 13 episodes and the story starts and there's an end to the story and you put it away forever—that kind of lends itself to feeling very connected to the characters your playing...For me it was Lana. Lana's a character that I felt most connected to and part I most loved playing."