Police Respond to Aaron Carter's Home for Suicide Threat Call

It's been a troubling week for Aaron Carter.
E! News has learned that an anonymous call reporting a suicide threat involving Carter came into St. Petersburg, Fla. police department last night. Police documents obtained by E! News show that police responded to the home at 10:01 p.m., but they did not make contact with Carter.
According to the documents, the caller claims that Carter told a friend he was going to kill himself and threatened to take Xanax, Klonopin and Dusters. The documents also state then when police arrived to Carter's house there was no answer at the door but there was a vehicle out front and window blinds on the house were open. While police could see into a bedroom and part of a hallway, they did not see anyone.
The documents also state that there was no odor and no signs of distress inside and it appeared that everything was OK.
E! News has also now learned that after Wednesday's incident, Carter is doing OK for now and still plans on making his Memphis tour date followed by a performance at a charity benefit in NYC on Tuesday.
This news comes on the heels of a series of alarming events this week. On Tuesday morning, Carter was involved in a car accident in which the 29-year-old singer broke his nose and totaled his BMW. Carter took to Twitter after the accident, letting his followers know what happened.
"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," Carter wrote.
After a series of tweets, Carter let his fans know that he was doing "OK" after the accident.
"I just want to let everyone know I'm doing ok. I'm just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I'm ok," the singer tweeted.
A rep for Carter confirmed to E! News Tuesday that no one was seriously hurt in the accident.
Then on Wednesday, Carter received three welfare visits from police at his home in St. Petersburg, all in just 24 hours. The checks came after an anonymous caller claimed that Carter recently tried to buy a gun and had also made threats of harm against others, including his family.
Documents obtained by E! News state that the police arrived to Carter's house at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, but no one appeared to be there when they knocked on the door. The police later returned to Carter's house at 2:12 p.m. after the anonymous caller claimed that the singer needed a psychiatric evaluation because he'd refused medical treatment and transport to be examined after Tuesday's car accident.
On Wednesday, police returned for a third welfare check at 4:18 a.m. The documents state that when the police showed up to Carter's house, all the lights were on, but they were quickly turned off and someone rolled down the blinds.
Back in July, Carter was arrested on the suspicion of DUI. Carter was previously arrested in Texas in 2008 for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana. Then in 2011, Carter completed a month of rehab to treat addiction issues at the Betty Ford Center.