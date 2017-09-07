Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Break Up: Are They Still Friends?

Paul Hebert via Getty Images
They may have found romance during their time together on Bachelor in Paradise, but those days have come to an end.
E! News can confirm Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes have split.
Stanton, 27, told us at the BIP reunion special that the pair decided to go their own ways following their time together on the show.
She also chatted with us at the Bachelor Charity party for the Restore Dignity organization at Tiato restaurant in Santa Monica during which she expressed her hopes that she and Hayes, 28, can one day be friends.
Splash News
"I'm totally open to being friends with him. I don't have any hard feelings towards him," she said. "It's a little frustrating as a girl, and I think a lot of girls can relate to putting all your effort into somebody and maybe them not doing the same and kind of feeling like you wasted your time."
However, she added, "I think there's so much relationships, and I'm just at this point in my life, where I'm like it's OK...I don't want any awkward tension between anybody. So I hope we can be friends."
Moving forward, Stanton—who was previously engaged to Josh Murray after last season of BIP—admitted she doesn't think she'll date within the Bachelor franchise anymore.
"Never say never, but probably not," she said. "I do think that I'm staying out of dating from the franchise from now on. I've done the show three times. I definitely had my fair chance of trying to find love within the franchise, and it hasn't worked out for me yet."
She continued, "I just want to meet someone the normal way. I want a normal life. I want to get married and have more kids."