Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Break Up: Are They Still Friends?

They may have found romance during their time together on Bachelor in Paradise, but those days have come to an end.

E! News can confirm Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes have split.

Stanton, 27, told us at the BIP reunion special that the pair decided to go their own ways following their time together on the show.

She also chatted with us at the Bachelor Charity party for the Restore Dignity organization at Tiato restaurant in Santa Monica during which she expressed her hopes that she and Hayes, 28, can one day be friends.