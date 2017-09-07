Taylor Swift Battles Andy Samberg in AT&T-DirecTV Ad

Taylor Swift, Warrior Princess is ready to battle.

Andy Samberg, that is. The two face off in a new AT&T-DirecTV commercial promoting the company's Taylor Swift Now on-demand video service, which launched last year, and her new album Reputation—they take part in a thumb war, a caricature portrait drawing contest and an "unbelievable, choreographed fight sequence."

Martial arts and thumb-squashing makes Swift hungry, so keeping up with the ad's "day in the life"-theme, she rummages through a mini-fridge and scarfs down some other dude's tub of cookie dough. Then he shows up...awkward! Better hide. Oh, no, she's locked in a closet! Time to make an escape, Die Hard—style. Yippee ki-yay.