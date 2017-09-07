Taylor Swift Battles Andy Samberg in AT&T-DirecTV Ad

by Corinne Heller |

Taylor Swift, Warrior Princess is ready to battle.

Andy Samberg, that is. The two face off in a new AT&T-DirecTV commercial promoting the company's Taylor Swift Now on-demand video service, which launched last year, and her new album Reputation—they take part in a thumb war, a caricature portrait drawing contest and an "unbelievable, choreographed fight sequence."

Martial arts and thumb-squashing makes Swift hungry, so keeping up with the ad's "day in the life"-theme, she rummages through a mini-fridge and scarfs down some other dude's tub of cookie dough. Then he shows up...awkward! Better hide. Oh, no, she's locked in a closet! Time to make an escape, Die Hard—style. Yippee ki-yay.

Photos

Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do": All the Easter Eggs, Shade and Symbolism

Taylor Swift, AT&amp;amp;T, DirecTV, Ad, Commercial, 2017

BBDO

Taylor Swift, AT&amp;amp;T, DirecTV, Ad, Commercial, 2017, GIF

BBDO

"I was really method-acting, I was actually eating the food each time, so if I have to, you know, I'll eat the prop food," Swift jokes in a behind-the-scenes video.

The AT&T-DirecTV ad features Swift with her latest hairstyle, a tousled lob, and also contains footage of her showcasing her gentle side, as she cuddles one of her cats, Olivia.

Swift, who has appeared in AT&T-DirecTV ads before, largely kept out of the spotlight in recent months as she worked on her new album, which is Target's biggest music presale of all time. Swift's last onstage appearance was in February, at the 2017 DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night Concert that took place before the Super Bowl. Footage from the show is available on Taylor Swift Now.

She made her music comeback two weeks ago with the song "Look What You Made Me Do," her first solo single in three years, along with an angst-filled music video in which she declares that the "old" Taylor Swift is "dead."

