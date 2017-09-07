Jennifer Lopez Is "So Proud" of Her Twins on Their First Day of Fourth Grade

And just like that, they're off to fourth grade!

Proud mama Jennifer Lopezshared a photo on Instagram of her twins on their first day of school.

"So proud of my babies... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love," the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" singer captioned the post of nine-year-old Emme and Max.

The siblings rocked matching school blazers as they smiled at the camera.

The twins had a fantastic summer break with lots of trips and family time along with Alex Rodriguezand his two daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.