Zayn Malik and Jemima Kirke Star in Music Video for His New Song "Dusk Till Dawn" Featuring Sia

Zayn Malik continues to further his career as a solo artist.

The former One Direction band member released a song with Sia today called "Dusk Till Dawn." He also co-stars in the music video along with Girls' Jemima Kirke

In the music video, Malik and Kirke play a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. The video shows each one walking with a mysterious suitcase, but the police are onto them. The cops end up catching Malik and bringing him in. And just when it seems like it's over for Z, the police open the suitcase and find nothing but clothes inside.

Mind blown.