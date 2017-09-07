Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Long, Complicated Journey to Become the Bachelor

Arie was just introduced to fans on season eight of The Bachelorette, which starred fan-favorite single mother Emily Maynard. Arie, a professional race car driver who is the son of Indy 500 champ Arie Luyendyk, had an immediate connection with the blonde bombshell, making it all the way to the final two before Emily chose to be with Jef Holm.

Following his elimination, Arie was in the running to be the Bachelor for season 17. His competition for the gig? Fellow season eight competitor (and second runner-up) Sean Lowe, and, no joke, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. "We honestly briefly considered him," a show source told E! News of Lochte at the time, but said it was really a two-man race between Arie and Sean.

As we all know, Sean was selected, and ended up marrying Catherine Giudici, with the couple welcoming their first child in July 2016. (Arie did make an appearance in the premiere to offer Sean kissing advice.)