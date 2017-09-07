Miley Cyrus Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Lesson on Millennials

"One thing people my age don't understand are millennials," DeGeneres, 59, said, "and I don't like ignorance. So, I want us all to be open and try to understand one another. So, I asked one of my friends to help me bridge the gap between millennials and my generation."
In a segment the host referred to as "Mileyennial," DeGeneres asked Cyrus, 24, a series of questions about the younger generation. Here are a few things they covered:
Millennials taking pictures of their food on Instagram:
"Food photos are just kind of like a celebration of life," Cyrus explained. "I think we take, you know, food for granted and a photo helps remind us of the beauty that's in front of us every single day."
Cyrus told DeGeneres that she shared her own food photo this summer to celebrate the fact that she's vegan.