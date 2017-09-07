Miley Cyrus Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Lesson on Millennials

Miley Cyrus taught Ellen DeGeneres how to feel "Younger Now."

The TV host invited the singer onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show to help her better understand millennials.

"One thing people my age don't understand are millennials," DeGeneres, 59, said, "and I don't like ignorance. So, I want us all to be open and try to understand one another. So, I asked one of my friends to help me bridge the gap between millennials and my generation."

In a segment the host referred to as "Mileyennial," DeGeneres asked Cyrus, 24, a series of questions about the younger generation. Here are a few things they covered: