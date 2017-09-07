The Bachelor Shocker: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will Star in Season 22

Arie appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to help make the shocking announcement.

Luyendyk was "at home" when he got the call. "It was pretty recent," he told Michael Strahan. "We've kept in touch over the years. This just fit really perfect. The timing of this just really fit."

"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind," he added. "It just hit me that yeah, I'm here."

Not even Luyendyk's family and friends had any idea that he was going to be the next Bachelor. "This has been such a quick turn of events," he said, adding, "Now they know along with you guys!"

Luyendyk is looking for a partner who is "independent, strong but then still gentle."

"Are you still the kissing bandit?" Strahan asked, referring to his nickname from Season 8.

"With the right woman," Luyendyk teased.

With many of his friends getting married—in addition to his 24-year-old brother—the reality star is ready to settle down. "I feel like I'm the last of my friends to take this step," he admitted.

Arie is a professional race car driver, who is the son of Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk. At 35, he's one of the oldest men to hold the title of Bachelor, and he even joked about his age in early August when a fan asked if he could come back as the next Bachelor on Twitter. "Have they ever had a Bachelor with grey hair?" he responded.

Aside from Emily, Arie has also dated Courtney Robertson (Ben Flajnik's winner) and Selma Alameri (a contestant on Sean's season) from the franchise.