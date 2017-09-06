Luann de Lesseps Talks Tom: 18 Things We Learned From Her Sit Down With Andy Cohen

Well, we were promised a sit down, and Luann de Lesseps sure was seated during that interview.

After Andy Cohen made his way to Luann's Sag Harbor house, skipped up the front steps, and joined her for some rosé in the kitchen like the intro to a fabulous cooking show instead of the intro to a dramatic interview about a divorce, he and Luann settled into a couple of wicker chairs in her back yard for their casual chat.

While it was not as juicy as a reunion or as hard-hitting as we typically like our special sit down interviews to be, Luann did admit a few interesting things about her time with Tom, from whom she recently divorced after seven months of marriage, and after a whole lot of demanding that she deserves nice rooms (and not a chef in her bathroom) because she just got married. While there was no talk of that apparently terrible room in Vermont, we did get a bit of clarity from the former Mrs. D'Agostino.