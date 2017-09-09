Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate 5 Years of Marriage: All the Times Their Love Was Undeniable

Five years later and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still reign as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

It's hard to believe that nearly half a decade has passed since the famous pair quietly said "I Do" at Boone Hall Plantation just outside of Charleston, South Carolina.

And while the couple has tried to keep the biggest moments of their personal lives private, both Ryan and Blake have given fans plenty of reasons to cheer them on.

In just the past 12 months alone, the couple's two children made their public debut when dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One day later and the parents treated daughter James to a magical day at the Disneyland Resort.

A few weeks went by and Blake and Ryan were quickly making news for their red carpet looks at both the 2017 Golden Globes and 2017 Met Gala. Oh come on, you know you loved it.

Through it all, fans haven't been able to forget some of the sweet and heartfelt things the pair has said about one another.

"I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life," Blake shared with Marie Claire. "That was the biggest thing for me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."

As for Ryan, he's also in awe of his leading lady who has consistently been by his side.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Ryan shared after receiving his star. "You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You've given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."

In honor of the couple's anniversary, we decided to look back at just some of the couple's many adorable moments together in our gallery below.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Walking the Walk

When it was time for Ryan Reynolds to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake Lively made sure their two kids were in attendance. 

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Magical Dates

In celebration of daughter James' birthday, the Hollywood couple headed to the Disneyland Resort for a special family day. 

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

2017 Met Gala

The two attend the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Time 100 Gala

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

2017 Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, amfAR

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the amfAR gala in NYC.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at the special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool Throne, PdA

Instagram

Public Display of Affection

The two show some PDA on a Deadpool-themed throne.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Angels at the Angel Ball

Blake's baby bump made its red carpet debut in a Gucci gown.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2014 Met Gala

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning (and even showed some rare PDA).

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JKING/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Tip Toe

Blake and Ryan took a break together while filming The Age of Adaline in Vancouver.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Michelle Arcese

It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The two were caught in the Christmas spirit while doing some holiday shopping.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

INFphoto.com

Fine Dining

A couple that travels together, stays together. The gorgeous pair was seen heading to dinner in Shanghai, China.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

OHPIX/bauergriffinonline.com

Wine And Dine

Dining at a restaurant in Spain.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Kissing Costars

Rumors that the Green Lantern costars' romance started swirling after being seen at multiple spots together back in October 2011.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

AKM-GSI

Wedding Rumors

In 2012, word started spreading that these two had already swapped vows, but it turned out to be untrue.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Bruja/Juan Sharma, PacificCoastNews.com

Early Morning Appearance

Their rumored relationship started gaining heat after Blake was spotted leaving his apartment early in the morning.

Ryan Reynolds

Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews.com

Birthday Surprise

Blake set up a surprise for Ryan on his birthday by sending her dog, Penny, out to visit him on the set of R.I.P.D. in Boston with a bunch of balloons!

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Josh Lauren/startraksphoto.com

PDA Fest

These two couldn't keep their hands off each other—can you blame them?

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Workin' Up a Sweat

These two motivate each other to stay fit by being workout buddies.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Flynet Pictures

Under One Roof?

In 2012, rumors started spreading that the couple had been looking for a home to share, but sources told E! News that it was only for Blake.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

AKM-GSI

God Bless America

Reynolds and Lively spent their Fourth of July enjoying some fun in the sun with the actress' family.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

They Do!

In a super secret ceremony, Lively and Reynolds swapped vows in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

Congratulations you two on five happily married years. Here's to many more!

