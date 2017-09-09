Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate 5 Years of Marriage: All the Times Their Love Was Undeniable

Five years later and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still reign as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.
It's hard to believe that nearly half a decade has passed since the famous pair quietly said "I Do" at Boone Hall Plantation just outside of Charleston, South Carolina.
And while the couple has tried to keep the biggest moments of their personal lives private, both Ryan and Blake have given fans plenty of reasons to cheer them on.
In just the past 12 months alone, the couple's two children made their public debut when dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One day later and the parents treated daughter James to a magical day at the Disneyland Resort.
A few weeks went by and Blake and Ryan were quickly making news for their red carpet looks at both the 2017 Golden Globes and 2017 Met Gala. Oh come on, you know you loved it.
Through it all, fans haven't been able to forget some of the sweet and heartfelt things the pair has said about one another.
"I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life," Blake shared with Marie Claire. "That was the biggest thing for me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."
As for Ryan, he's also in awe of his leading lady who has consistently been by his side.
"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Ryan shared after receiving his star. "You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You've given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."
In honor of the couple's anniversary, we decided to look back at just some of the couple's many adorable moments together in our gallery below.
Congratulations you two on five happily married years. Here's to many more!
