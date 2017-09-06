Did Bella Hadid Just Channel Her Inner Slytherin in This Top?

Do our eyes deceive us or is Bella Hadid a hardcore Harry Potter fan?

The model was photographed outside an Alexander Wang fitting in NYC, wearing black oversize sunglasses, loafers and high-waist pants for an almost incognito look. What gave her away? Her crop top, which featured two large, yellow serpents on both sides of the tank top.

At first glance, we were overcome with glee with the thought that the top model might be a fiction nerd and even a fan of "those cunning folk" who "use any means // To achieve their ends," as the wise old Sorting Hat would suggest.