Miss America 2018: Meet the 51 Contestants

There she is...Miss America!

That's what each and every one of the 51 young women participating in the 2018 Miss America Competition are hoping to hear on Sunday, but only one lady will walk away with the crown.

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison and ESPN's SportsCenter on the Road and SportsCenter:AM host, Sage Steele will be hosting the 2018 Miss America Competition, while Tara Lipinski, Thomas Rhett, Jordin Sparks, Maria Menounos, Jess Cagle, Molly Sims, and former Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri will serve as celebrity judges for the big event.

The 97th annual pageant airs live from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC,