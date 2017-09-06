Miss America 2018: Meet the 51 Contestants

Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Has "Big Heat" With John Cena and Nikki Bella Learns a Shocking Family Secret
There she is...Miss America!
That's what each and every one of the 51 young women participating in the 2018 Miss America Competition are hoping to hear on Sunday, but only one lady will walk away with the crown.
The Bachelor's Chris Harrison and ESPN's SportsCenter on the Road and SportsCenter:AM host, Sage Steele will be hosting the 2018 Miss America Competition, while Tara Lipinski, Thomas Rhett, Jordin Sparks, Maria Menounos, Jess Cagle, Molly Sims, and former Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri will serve as celebrity judges for the big event.
The 97th annual pageant airs live from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC,
Miss America Organization/Bruce V. Boyajian
According to ABC's site, the "2018 Miss America Competition will showcase the intellect, grace and exceptional talent of 51 accomplished women representing their home states (and District of Columbia) to compete for the coveted title of Miss America."
So without further ado, meet the 51 women competing in the 2018 Miss America Competition...
Miss America
Angelina Klapperich
Miss America
MaddieRose Holler
Miss America
Maggie Benton
Miss America
Jillian Smith
Miss America
Meredith Winnefeld
Miss America
Eliza Kanner
Miss America
Chelsea Bruce
Miss America
Briana Kinsey
Miss America
Sara Zeng
Miss America
Alyssa Beasley
Miss America
Kathryn Teruya
Miss America
Taylor Lance
Miss America
Abby Foster
Miss America
Haley Begay
Miss America
Chelsea Dubczak
Miss America
Miss Kansas
Miss America
Molly Matney
Miss America
Laryssa Bonacquisti
Miss America
Katie Elliott
Miss America
Kathleen Masek
Miss America
Jillian Zucco
Miss America
Heather Kendrick
Miss America
Brianna Drevlow
Miss America
Anne Elizabeth Buys
Miss America
Jennifer Davis
Miss America
Maddie Murray
Miss America
Allison Tietjen
Miss America
Andrea Martinez
Miss America
Lauren Percy
Miss America
Kaitlyn Schoeffe
Miss America
Taylor Rey
Miss America
Gabrielle Walte
Miss America
Victoria Huggins
Miss America
Cara Mund
Miss America
Sarah Clapper
Miss America
Triana Browne
Miss America
Harley Emery
Miss America
Katie Schreckengas
Miss America
Nicolette Peloquin
Miss America
Suzi Roberts
Miss America
Miranda Mack
Miss America
Caty Davis
Miss America
JessiKate Riley
Miss America
Margana Wood
Miss America
Erin Connor
Miss America
Cecili Weber
Miss America
Nicole Renard
Miss America
Tamia Hardy
