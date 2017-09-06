Miss America 2018: Meet the 51 Contestants

by Meg Swertlow

There she is...Miss America!

That's what each and every one of the 51 young women participating in the 2018 Miss America Competition are hoping to hear on Sunday, but only one lady will walk away with the crown.

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison and ESPN's SportsCenter on the Road and SportsCenter:AM host, Sage Steele will be hosting the 2018 Miss America Competition, while Tara Lipinski, Thomas Rhett, Jordin Sparks, Maria Menounos, Jess Cagle, Molly Sims, and former Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri will serve as celebrity judges for the big event.

The 97th annual pageant airs live from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, 

According to ABC's site, the "2018 Miss America Competition will showcase the intellect, grace and exceptional talent of 51 accomplished women representing their home states (and District of Columbia) to compete for the coveted title of Miss America."

The 2018 Miss America Competition airs live Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

So without further ado, meet the 51 women competing in the 2018 Miss America Competition...

Miss Alaska 2017, Angelina Klapperich, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Alaska

Angelina Klapperich

Miss Arizona 2017, MaddieRose Holler, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Arizona

MaddieRose Holler

Miss Arkansas 2017, Maggie Benton, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Arkansas

Maggie Benton

Miss California 2017, Jillian Smith, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss California

Jillian Smith

Miss Colorado 2017, Meredith Winnefeld, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Colorado

Meredith Winnefeld

Miss Connecticut 2017, Eliza Kanner, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Connecticut

Eliza Kanner

Miss Delaware 2017, Chelsea Bruce, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Delaware

Chelsea Bruce

Miss District of Columbia 2017, Briana Kinsey, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss District of Columbia

Briana Kinsey

Miss Florida 2017, Sara Zeng, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Florida

Sara Zeng

Miss Georgia 2017, Alyssa Beasley, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Georgia

Alyssa Beasley

Miss Hawaii 2017, Kathryn Teruya, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Hawaii 2017

Kathryn Teruya

Miss Idaho 2017, Taylor Lance, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Idaho

Taylor Lance

Miss Illinois 2017, Abby Foster, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Illinois

Abby Foster

Miss Indiana 2017, Haley Begay, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Indiana

Haley Begay

Miss Iowa 2017, Chelsea Dubczak, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Iowa

Chelsea Dubczak

Miss Kansas 2017, Krystian Fish, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Krystian Fish

Miss Kansas

Miss Kentucky 2017, Molly Matney, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Kentucky

Molly Matney

Miss Louisiana 2017, Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Louisiana

Laryssa Bonacquisti

Miss Maine 2017, Katie Elliott, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Maine

Katie Elliott

Miss Maryland 2017, Kathleen Masek, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Maryland

Kathleen Masek

Miss Massachusetts 2017, Jillian Zucco, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Massachusetts

Jillian Zucco

Miss Michigan 2017, Heather Kendrick, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Michigan

Heather Kendrick

Miss Minnesota 2017, Brianna Drevlow, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Minnesota

Brianna Drevlow

Miss Mississippi 2017, Anne Elizabeth Buys, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Mississippi

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Miss Missouri 2017, Jennifer Davis, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Missouri

Jennifer Davis

Miss Montana 2017, Maddie Murray, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Montana

Maddie Murray

Miss Nebraska 2017, Allison Tietjen, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Nebraska

Allison Tietjen

Miss Nevada 2017, Andrea Martinez, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Nevada

Andrea Martinez

Miss New Hampshire 2017, Lauren Percy, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss New Hampshire

Lauren Percy

Miss New Jersey 2017, Kaitlyn Schoeffel, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss New Jersey 2017

Kaitlyn Schoeffe

Miss New Mexico 2017, Taylor Rey, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss New Mexico

Taylor Rey

Miss New York 2017, Gabrielle Walter, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss New York

Gabrielle Walte

Miss North Carolina 2017, Victoria Huggins, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss North Carolina

Victoria Huggins

Miss North Dakota 2017, Cara Mund, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss North Dakota

Cara Mund

Miss Ohio 2017, Sarah Clapper, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Ohio

Sarah Clapper

Miss Oklahoma 2017, Triana Browne, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Oklahoma

Triana Browne

Miss Oregon 2017, Harley Emery, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Oregon

Harley Emery

Miss Pennsylvania 2017, Katie Schreckengast, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Pennsylvania

Katie Schreckengas

Miss Rhode Island 2017, Nicolette Peloquin, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Rhode Island

Nicolette Peloquin

Miss South Carolina 2017, Suzi Roberts, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss South Carolina

Suzi Roberts

Miss South Dakota 2017, Miranda Mack, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss South Dakota

Miranda Mack

Miss Tennessee 2017, Caty Davis, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Tennessee

Caty Davis

Miss Utah 2017, JessiKate Riley, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Utah

JessiKate Riley

Miss Texas 2017, Margana Wood, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Texas

Margana Wood

Miss Vermont 2017, Erin Connor, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Vermont

Erin Connor

Miss Virginia 2017, Cecili Weber, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Virginia

Cecili Weber

Miss Washington 2017, Nicole Renard, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss Washington

Nicole Renard

Miss West Virginia 2017, Tamia Hardy, Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America

Miss West Virginia

Tamia Hardy

