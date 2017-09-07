Inside Property Brothers Star Drew Scott's Charity Trip to Africa With Fiancée Linda Phan

Drew Scott is doing his part to make a difference.

One-half of HGTV's Property Brothers and contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars recently traveled to Kenya for an experience of a lifetime. Scott and fiancée Linda Phan partnered with WE Charity, an organization that promotes empowering domestic and international change, for the unforgettable trip—and E! News has exclusive access to the home improvement guru's travel diary.

From meeting with school children to witnessing firsthand all the community has to offer from local artisans, Drew definitely earned his celebrity do-gooder badge!