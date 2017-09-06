Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Has "Big Heat" With John Cena and Nikki Bella Learns a Shocking Family Secret

Cheers to Uncle Shūshu!

Brie Bella was fuming in Wednesday night's season two premiere of Total Bellas after learning John Cena wouldn't be able to come to Phoenix with the family because of his hectic work schedule.

She even threatened not to let her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson call him Shūshu (uncle in Chinese) because he's never around. However, after Brie strongly expressed her opinion, Nikki Bella talked to John and reached a compromise.

"Whenever he has 12 hours free, he wants to fly to Phoenix and spend those 12 hours with myself and my family," Nikki said. "That's when I know I have a keeper. He's just the best."

Watch

Daniel Bryan Is Not OK With Brie Bella's Nude Pregnancy Shoot

Brie also came around after she cooled down a bit. "I gave him a lot of s--t," she admitted. "I gave him a lot. But this is a really big step for him. He's becoming closer to our family, which truly means so much to all of us."

She told him, "I honestly can't wait for [Birdie] to call you Shūshu."

Meanwhile, the Bella twins' brother JJ Garcia put Nikki in an awkward situation by telling her a huge secret about his marriage. "Lauren and I are just really on the rocks right now," he said. "I had to move out for a little bit just to get some separation."

"I'm just really, really shocked right now," Nikki said after hearing the news. "I don't even know what to think."

Check out the recap video above to see what else happened in the season premiere!

Total Bellas season 2 premieres Sunday 10th September at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

