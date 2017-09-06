How Olivia Culpo Transitions This Hot Summer Trend into Fall

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

Will you be wearing this trend this season?

Fall layering can be difficult. Take style notes from Gwen, whose flowy Zimmermann frock just inspired our next fall-appropriate, polka-dot ensemble. The singer's dress is almost sheer—because of the light fabric, the different sizes of polka dots and lace look almost like they are layered together. That, combined with the high-low hem of the dress, mixed with the over-the-knee boot, makes for a chic-yet-edgy autumn look. When the weather gets colder, add cropped trousers under your sheer dress and a denim oversize jacket on top.

When it's not quite sweater weather, but the temps have dropped a smidgen, follow in Olivia's footsteps. The former beauty queen has mastered transitional styling, pairing a Pretty Little Thing mini over a Jean Atelier oversize button-up for a covered-but-sexy look. Her long white boots will keep her legs warm and toasty. To replicate this look, throw a dress with a low neckline over your tried-and-true white blouse. Just don't forget your fall boots. Our favorite right now? Stuart Weitzman SW x You Made-to-Order Boots. You can custom create your own steppers from the brand's eight silhouettes and 14 colors and materials. Shop these limited-edition kicks before September 10.

It's easy to wear the polka dots in the summer. Just throw on your statement piece (in Kendall's case, it's this strapless mini) and go, right? Keep things casual with simple white sneakers and cat-eye shades to protect against those UV rays. Add a bold accessory for a pop of color and intensity.

Sound more complicated than you thought? Keep scrolling on how to take your summer polka dots into fall.

Before you repurpose the same, simple dotted dress you've been wearing all summer—take notice—that mini isn't just going to cut it for fall. Instead, celebs like Kendall Jenner , Olivia Culpo and Gwen Stefani are showing us how wear the motif during this transitional time. You've guessed it: It's all about layering, high-low hems paired with textured footwear and mini accessories. Not to mention, fall 2017's polka dots are featured in stark contrasts, mostly black and white, for a chicer, more Parisian vibe.

Polka dots: It's a pretty simple concept, right? No wonder it's a big fall trend.

