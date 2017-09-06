How You'd Recognize Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Cast Off the Dance Floor

The season 25 cast of Dancing With the Stars has finally been announced, and we couldn't be more excited!

Stars like Malcom in the Middle's Frankie Muniz and Property BrothersDrew Scott are set to strap on their dancing shoes alongside celeb couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey as well as athletes Terrell Owens and Derek Fisher.

Other contestants include Jordan Fisher, Victoria Arlen, Nikki Bella, Barbara Corcoran, Sasha Pieterse, Lindsey Sterling and Debbie Gibson.

But while all these names may sound familiar to you, you might have forgotten how or why...

For example, did you remember that Sterling was one of the most famous contestants on America's Got Talent? Or that Gibson was a famous pop star in the '80s? 

Before all the stars get their groove on during the Sept. 18 DWTS premiere, let's take a look at how you'd recognize them off the dance floor.

Check it out by launching the video above!

