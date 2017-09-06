This Couple Took Their Wedding Photos in the Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's Destruction

She continued, "This was such a heart break not only for me as a bride, but more importantly for the devastation it left on the pastor of the church we choose to have our wedding at. His home was completely destroyed, his church was flooded with several feet of water. And yet Pastor Jorge Cardenas and the wedding coordinator Evelin at Church on the Rock Katy Texas, found us a new Chapel so that we could continue with our wedding ceremony."

"They were a tremendous blessing and even came to check on us on the day of the wedding," Holland added. "WOW! We are so grateful to these sweet people... Such a testimony of God's faithfulness! Harvey we WON!"

Additionally, Shelley is asking for financial help in the ongoing efforts to rebuild her pastor's church. Cardenas told local outlet KSAT of the tragedy, "The reality is that we all go through a crisis of our faith in moments like this... The church and my house, all gone and then I said, 'Wait a minute, why not me?' I can take it because I have faith."