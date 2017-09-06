This Couple Took Their Wedding Photos in the Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's Destruction

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere
Not even a natural disaster could dampen this couple's wedding day.
Shelley and Chris Holland were given only 24 hours to re-plan their ceremony after Hurricane Harvey swept through Texas, leaving unprecedented destruction its path. The bride shared her story on Facebook in an emotional message penned to Ellen DeGeneres, as well as a powerful photo she and Chris took amidst the flooding.
"My husband and I completely lost every plan we made over the last 6 months surrounding our upcoming wedding on September 2nd due to Hurricane Harvey," Shelley wrote. "This included our wedding cake, the venue, the chapel the catering and so many other small details."
But instead of postponing the date, the kind people at Church On the Rock Katy in Houston, Tex. stepped in to make Shelley's dream day a reality.
She continued, "This was such a heart break not only for me as a bride, but more importantly for the devastation it left on the pastor of the church we choose to have our wedding at. His home was completely destroyed, his church was flooded with several feet of water. And yet Pastor Jorge Cardenas and the wedding coordinator Evelin at Church on the Rock Katy Texas, found us a new Chapel so that we could continue with our wedding ceremony."
"They were a tremendous blessing and even came to check on us on the day of the wedding," Holland added. "WOW! We are so grateful to these sweet people... Such a testimony of God's faithfulness! Harvey we WON!"
Additionally, Shelley is asking for financial help in the ongoing efforts to rebuild her pastor's church. Cardenas told local outlet KSAT of the tragedy, "The reality is that we all go through a crisis of our faith in moments like this... The church and my house, all gone and then I said, 'Wait a minute, why not me?' I can take it because I have faith."
Meanwhile, some familiar faces in Hollywood are coming together for an hour-long telethon set to air Tuesday, Sept. 12 on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will include appearances from Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxxand many more.
Celebrities involved will participate via appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.