Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Total Bellas 201, Nikki Bella

Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Has "Big Heat" With John Cena and Nikki Bella Learns a Shocking Family Secret

ESC: Bella Hadid

Did Bella Hadid Just Channel Her Inner Slytherin in This Top?

Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America 2018: Meet the 51 Contestants

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They're baaack!

Fan-favorites Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker returned Wednesday night for a third season of their show, Eric & Jessie—and not a moment too soon!

When we last saw the couple onscreen, they were just welcoming their baby girl, Vivianne Rose Decker. But flash forward a few years later, 3-year-old Vivi is full of sass (just like her mama!) and handsome little Eric Decker Jr. aka Bubby, 2, is now also a part the family.

In tonight's episode, we saw that Jessie's music career and Kittenish clothing line was continuing to heat up as Eric prepared for his upcoming football season with the New York Jets after undergoing surgeries on his shoulder and hip.

Watch

Eric Decker Predicts Sister-in-Law's Baby's Gender

Meanwhile, Jessie's sister Sydney Rae Bass was expecting her first child—a daughter—with husband Anthony Bass after tying the knot months earlier following a whirlwind courtship. Yup, we've definitely missed a whole lot!

Catch up with the Deckers in this week's episode recap above!

TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.