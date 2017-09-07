Nikki Bella Wants Dancing With the Stars Partner Artem to Teach Her & John Cena Some "Insane Moves" for Their Wedding!

Get your dancing shoes out, John Cena!
Nikki Bella has officially joined season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The Total Bellas star told E! News earlier today that she hopes to pick up some moves she and John can use at their upcoming wedding.
"I for sure want to learn my first dance here," Nikki gushed after Wednesday's big announcement. "It wasn't the full motivation but the second I said yes I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I could totally learn my first dance!' And I want to do something kind of pretty and cool. I would love for them to help us out, oh my gosh. Can you imagine going to someone's wedding and they just whip out these insane moves?"
And her DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev is totally down to give John some lessons.
"Well, if John's going to be up for it, taking some dance lessons, I'm sure we can figure something out," Artem smiled.
Nikki added that John is the "sweetest" when it comes to her joining the dancing competition show. "He's so supportive, it's so cool," she gushed.
So how are Nikki's rehearsals going? Watch to find out why she can't stop laughing!
