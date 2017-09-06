Authorities Called to Scott Disick's Home in August for Possible 5150 Psychiatric Hold

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Luann de Lesseps Talks Tom: 18 Things We Learned From Her Sit Down With Andy Cohen

Eric & Jessie 301, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere

Total Bellas 201, Nikki Bella

Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Has "Big Heat" With John Cena and Nikki Bella Learns a Shocking Family Secret

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scott Disick

RAAK/AKM-GSI

A 911 call for a possible involuntary psychiatric hold for a person was made from Scott Disick's home in August, E! News has learned.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News Wednesday that on August 18, a call for a possible 5150 came in at 4:54 pm and authorities arrived just after 5 p.m. and transported one person to the hospital. E! News has learned the call was made from Scott's home but has not confirmed the identity of the patient.

ET reported the same, adding that the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated that the patient was a male and that he was non-violent when authorities arrived and was transported to the hospital.

The Blast posted what was described as the 911 call, in which a man says another man in the house, about 35 years old, "got drunk" and needed to be taken to the hospital. The website said Kourtney Kardashian's ex, who is 34, was admitted and given a private hospital room and had his own security guard posted outside. The Blast said Kourtney visited him there. E! News has not been able to confirm these details.

A person on a 5150 hold, or forced detention for mental evaluation, can be held in a psychiatric hospital against their will for up to 72 hours, unless it is extended. The Blast said he was released prior to that.

Photos

A Timeline of Scott Disick's Trip to Cannes—and the Women Along the Way

Days before August 18, Scott was photographed at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. He was also photographed leaving a Hollywood club with Canadian model Lindsay Vrckovnik.

Scott has been spotted out and about in public many times since August 18, most recently on Tuesday, grabbing lunch with Kourtney's sister Kendall Jenner in New York and later, having dinner with model Audreyana Michelle.

Earlier this week, he was photographed walking in town near his home with his and Kourtney's son Mason, 7, and daughter Penelope, 5, and appeared to be in good health. He and his ex are also parents to son Reign, 2.

Cell phones and other electronic devices with Internet are typically confiscated from patients on a 5150 hold. On August 18 and in the next couple of days after that, Scott's official Facebook account featured fresh posts containing press images of him. He was active on Instagram on August 13 and on August 21.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

TAGS/ Scott Disick , Kardashian News , Top Stories ,
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.