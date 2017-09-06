All the Details on Beyoncé's Incredible Bee-Inspired Birthday Cake

The Beyhive is going to love this!

Beyoncé turned 36 on Monday and it sounds like it was a sweet celebration. The singer's husband Jay-Z got the party started early for his wife over the weekend while performing at Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. During Jay-Z's performance, he got the crowd to serenade his wife for her birthday!

"Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love," Jay-Z said while on the stage.

On Saturday, E! News exclusively learned that the couple's 2-month-old twins Rumi and Sir were at the festival with their family. The couple's daughter Blue Ivy was also spotted with her parents at the event on Saturday and was also in attendance during Jay-Z's performance on Sunday.