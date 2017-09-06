All the Details on Beyoncé's Incredible Bee-Inspired Birthday Cake

The Beyhive is going to love this!
Beyoncé turned 36 on Monday and it sounds like it was a sweet celebration. The singer's husband Jay-Z got the party started early for his wife over the weekend while performing at Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. During Jay-Z's performance, he got the crowd to serenade his wife for her birthday!
"Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love," Jay-Z said while on the stage.
On Saturday, E! News exclusively learned that the couple's 2-month-old twins Rumi and Sir were at the festival with their family. The couple's daughter Blue Ivy was also spotted with her parents at the event on Saturday and was also in attendance during Jay-Z's performance on Sunday.
Cake Life Bake Shop
In addition to Jay-Z's shout-out during his performance, Beyoncé also received some sweet treats from a local Philadelphia bake shop on Sunday. E! News has learned that Philadelphia's Cake Life Bake Shop made cookies and a cake for Beyoncé's birthday celebration at the festival.
Last week, the shop received a call requesting some cakes and cookies for New York clientele who were coming down for the Made In America Festival. The caller asked for various items and then specifically black-and-yellow-colored items, including a black and yellow geode-themed cake.
Cake Life Bake Shop
Cake Life Bake Shop's co-owners Lily Fischer and Nima Etemadi started to put things together, being major Beyoncé fans, realizing black and yellow are the color of bees and that Queen B's birthday is Sept. 4 and the cake was for the evening of Sept. 3.
After baking the cookies and cake, Lily and her team escorted the cake and cookies to a private area behind the festival stage. There they were asked to set up the treats inside a trailer belonging to one of Beyoncé's staff members, which contained various items marked for the singer.
Cake Life Bake Shop
The main black and yellow decorated cake was a three-tiered honey lavender-flavored, geode cake, equipped with edible sugar crystals. Other items delivered included two other cakes as well as cookies shaped like beehives and golden crowns (inspired by Beyoncé's 2017 Grammy performance).
The shop posted photos of the sweets on Instagram, sending the birthday girl some love.
Along with the pictures the shop wrote, "Treats fit for a Queen! Thank you, @Beyonce, for including our cakes and cookies in your birthday celebration!! Dreams truly do come true... Shout out to our team for doing such a great job. Special thanks to the incredible @beccac123! #therealbeydaycake #beyday #beyonce #madeinamericafestival #geodecake #cakelife #cakelifebakeshop."
How yummy do these treats look? We hope you had a delicious birthday, Bey!