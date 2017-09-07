EXCLUSIVE!

See Inside Emma Stone and Steve Carell's New Movie, Battle of the Sexes

  • By
  • &

by Seija Rankin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes

Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Break Up: Are They Still Friends?

Prince William, Prince George

Prince George Poses With Prince William at Kensington Palace Before His First Day of School

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

Be Prepared, Scandal's Final Season Is Going to New Places With the Characters

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This fall, audiences will be impressed by Emma Stonefor a completely different reason than ever before. The actress wows in every role, whether she's tap dancing in La La Land, performing stunts in The Amazing Spider-Man or going straight-up crazy in Birdman. But that was all about Stone's acting—come September 22, she's getting the chance to show off her athletic prowess. 

Battle of the Sexes is much-anticipated movie about what was a marquee moment for tennis fans and the women's movement in general. It follows a match between Bobby Riggs, a notorious sexist in the tennis industry, and Billie Jean King, who he challenged to a high-stakes match on the world's stage, simply because he thought it was impossible to be beat by a woman. (And yes, if all of this sounds disturbingly similar to some of the things that Serena Williams has endured as of late, that's because it is disturbingly similar). 

At the time, King had just come off winning three Grand Slam tournaments the year prior, whereas Riggs was an ex-champ and what can only be described as a serial gambler. The match turned into something not unlike the fanfare that surrounds huge boxing matches today; after all, it's kind of hard to keep your eyes off of a professional sports game in which one of the players is wearing a jacket sponsored by Sugar Daddy (and yes, that was Riggs). 

The flick also stars Steve Carell as Riggs (short-shorts and all), as well as actors like Sarah SilvermanBill Pullman and Elisabeth Shue. Check out an exclusive sneak peek of the flick below and then mark your calendars. 

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Steve Carell, as Bobby Riggs, does the can-can with his own cheerleaders. 

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Carell waves to fans at the main event. 

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Emma Stone, as Billie Jean King, arrives in Houston with her team. 

Article continues below

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Andrea Riseborough plays Marilyn Barnett, a woman who had an affair with Billie Jean, and Austin Stowell plays Larry King, Billie's husband.

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Jessica McNamee, as Margaret Court, at the end of a match against Carell. 

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Sarah Silverman plays Gladys Heldman, the founder of World Tennis magazine. 

Article continues below

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Heldman (and her magazine) was a huge supporter of Billie Jean in the match against Riggs. 

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

Emma Stone looking every bit the part of Billie Jean King. 

Battle of the Sexes Exclusive

Courtesy Fox Searchlight

One of Battle of the Sexes' love scenes. 

Article continues below

TAGS/ Movies , Emma Stone , Steve Carell , Features , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.