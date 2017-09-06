7 Surprising Facts From Property Brothers Stars Jonathan and Drew Scott's New Memoir

5. Drew Wants Kids: "I consider all of this a warm-up to when I can play dress-up and dance with my own kids"

6. They Both Had Celebrity Crushes: Drew, who is engaged to Linda Phan, wrote, "My celebrity crushes were Tiffani-Amber Thiessen from Saved by the Bell and Sporty Spice. Jonathan leaned more toward Christina Applegate or Tyra Banks, whose posters he kept hidden in his room on the back of his closet door."

7. They Love Haggis!: Jonathan wrote, "Everybody knows we love sushi. Believe it or not, being Scottish, we didn’t grow up savoring raw fish. What was the family favorite (except for JD, who is the pickiest eater alive) for us? Haggis!"

He continued, "Scotland’s national dish—a large, boiled sausage encased in a sheep’s stomach, containing minced sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with oatmeal, onion, and suet, and seasoned with nutmeg and mace. (In the U.S. sheep’s lungs are banned, so they use tongue instead.) It’s amazing. Trust us! Haggis out of a can is delicious, too."

We'll take your word for it, boys!

The brothers' first book was Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House.

It Takes Two hit stores yesterday.