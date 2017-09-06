23 Blazers You Can Wear to Work and on the Weekends

When it comes to blazers, they're strictly business…or are they?

Yes, structurally the blazer is pretty basic: buttons in the front, well-fitting overall and probably the most professional item of clothing in your closet. But these days, that's simply not the case.

Take note because the once office-only jacket is no longer one size fits all. There's the oversized boyfriend version. There's the rad fabric take, like a crushed velvet or perhaps a cool-girl plaid. Then there's the throwback shoulder pad version that pays homage to the original eighties design.