Bella Hadid, Step Aside: These Are the Next-Gen Top Models

The era of Gigi and Kendall fashion week domination may soon be over.

There are fresh faces (with very high cheek bones) on the rise, and they are already taking the fashion world by storm. From landing big covers and coveted runway spots, to triggering important social and political conversations, these young women are not just getting attention in the industry—they're changing it.

We're looking at models like Halima Aden, who smashes it on the runway in her hijab and, as a result, is redefining style. Then there's Jordyn Woods, who advocates for an industry that sees not shape or size. We're also talking about the famous fashion spawn, who may just outshine their beloved legacies.