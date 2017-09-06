Jo Dee Messina Diagnosed With Cancer

Jo Dee Messina is battling cancer, her team revealed Wednesday.

A message about the diagnosis of the 47-year-old country singer, a married mother of two and mommy blogger was posted on her official website.

"Over the years, Jo Dee has built a close relationship with her fans, so those of us at Team JDM wanted to be the first to let you know that she was recently diagnosed with cancer," the message stated. "It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God's hand at work."

"As many of you know, Jo Dee is a believer who feels blessed to be surrounded by the love of God—a love that has brought her the inner peace," the message continued. "On her lowest of low days, she has been able to see God's hand at work and feel His love as she continues her walk. It is because of our Father's love that she has been able to find the beauty in the days that could have brought her the most fear, gratitude in moments that most would call unfair, and companionship during times she might feel the loneliest.