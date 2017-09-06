Why Kate Middleton Might Miss Prince George's First Day of School

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere
Kate Middleton wants nothing more than to accompany her little boy to his first day at school, but unfortunately, it might be impossible.
Kensington Palace announced Monday that the Duchess of Cambridge is in the early stages of her third pregnancy, and is once again suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. To make matters difficult, a source close to Kate and Prince William tells E! News the debilitating morning sickness has made it "unlikely" she'll attend the 4-year-old's big day.
The insider explains, Kate "is very much hoping to be at George's first day but because of her illness, it is looking unlikely. That said, no decision has been made and the couple has decided they will wait until tomorrow morning to make a decision."
The adorable royal tot will formally start his education at Thomas's Battersea in London on Thursday morning. Last year, Princess Charlotte's big bro enrolled in nursery school at Westacre Montessori, located only miles away from their Norfolk family home.
Despite Kate potentially missing out on Prince George's first day, our source says she'll be a firm fixture at the school gate once her health improves. "Kate will very much be with George on many school rounds in the future," the insider adds. "She and William will be very involved."
The Duchess of Cambridge
And as a second source reveals, the royal (who is only 11-weeks along) is "still very much under strict doctor's orders to rest and take each day at a time." We're told medical professionals have advised Middleton "not to push herself."
"It makes for a difficult first trimester," the source shares, "but at this point, she is used to it. Even though she would rather not be!"
Luckily, Kate is getting all the help she needs thanks to mom Carole Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton. Our separate insider says they've made frequent visits to Kensington Palace and William is "constantly by her side."
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
"It's always worrying at first to see her feel so unwell but, despite the sickness, she is doing well and very excited to be pregnant with their third," the source notes.
During a visit to the National Mental Health and Policing Conference in Oxford, the Duke of Cambridge commented on his wife's struggle with nausea.
"We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well," William said. The prince added, "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."
The new royal baby will become the fifth in line to the throne when he or she is born, pushing Prince Harry into sixth place. Kate made the pregnancy announcement earlier than expected, as she was forced to pull out of forthcoming engagements because of her Hyperemesis Gravidarum.
Kensington Palace has no official comment on whether or not Middleton will take part in Prince George's first day.