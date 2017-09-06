Why You're the Worst's Ghosting Fallout Will Keep Aya Cash & Chris Geere Apart for Much of Season 4

"I think that was highlighting the fact the he was escaping from who he was," Geere said of his surprising new facial hair. "[Creator] Stephen [Falk] said, 'Can you grow a beard?' And I said, 'No.' I've never not shaved for more than three days before. So he said, 'Right, you've got two-and-a-half months'...I just asked, 'Why?' Obviously he can't be bothered, but why else? He's punishing himself by not shaving because he probably doesn't like the whole idea of everyone having beards these days, everyone following a hipster vibe of having beards. Jimmy's the kind of person who would do everything to go against that. So he was punishing himself by growing it."

The first half of the premiere tells Jimmy's story entirely, meaning we don't see any of his regular co-stars for a good thirty minutes. "It felt like we were doing a little indie movie because the cast was all different and I feel like Jimmy was completely behaving differently as well," Geere said of the narrative experiment. "He's a bit of an anti-chameleon in a way. He doesn't like trying to fit in with everyone else. He just is who he is. And yet he goes to this trailer park to try and fit in. It was super fun. I just really enjoyed it."