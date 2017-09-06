Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Dance in New Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Ads

Rachel Zoe Channeled Her Celebrity Girl Gang for Her Newest Collection: How Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and More Inspired the Pieces
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are busting a move for Dolce & Gabbana.
The Game of Thrones co-stars are the new ambassadors for Dolce & Gabbana's The One fragrance campaign. The duo appears in two separate video ads for the brand which were both shot in Naples, Italy. The two videos, directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, show the actors hanging with people on the streets of the city, enjoying music, playing instruments and eating some yummy food.
"The talented British actress Emilia Clarke joins the Dolce & Gabbana family as the new ambassador of The One, gifting the new campaign with her irresistible smile and genuine warmth," a description for Clarke's video reads.
The description continues, "Her fresh, natural beauty and authentic emotion capture the essence of The One. She is the Dolce & Gabbana woman."
In Clarke's video campaign, it shows the actress dancing, eating pasta and sharing a laugh in the streets of Italy. Harington also shows off his dancing skills in his video campaign!
"World-renowned British actor Kit Harington joins the Dolce & Gabbana family in the exciting new video and print campaign of The One for Men," a description reads for Harington's campaign video. "His charismatic personality makes him the perfect ambassador for the fragrance."
Clarke shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot on Instagram last week.
The actress captioned her post, "Well whaddya know, the very fabulous folks at @dgbeauty decided to take me off a dragon and into their fabulous family to be the face of this damn hot fragrance #dgtheone #myinneritalianmammaisabouttokickoff #watchoutcosthisoneiswaftingtoastorenearyousoon."
Check out the videos above to see Clarke and Harington's sweet dance moves!