Kylie Jenner Admits Mom Kris Jenner Can Be "Really Scary"

Beware the wrath of Kris Jenner!

In this exclusive preview clip from Sunday's new Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria admits she's a little fearful of the Kardashian matriarch after Kylie tries to change their travel plans.

"So the plan was that we were all gonna fly together to Peru," Victoria says. "It was going to be a one-way easy flight and then I get a text from Kylie saying, ‘Actually I'm gonna fly to Miami. Can you ask my mom if the plane can pick me up?' This adds five hours of travel time to Kris Jenner's flight. No way. No way am I gonna ask your mom. Are you kidding? I was terrified of asking Kris."