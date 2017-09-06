Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 Show Was Not Canceled...It Was Never Happening at New York Fashion Week

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rachel Zoe Presentation

Rachel Zoe Channeled Her Celebrity Girl Gang for Her Newest Collection: How Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and More Inspired the Pieces

You're the Worst

Why You're the Worst's Ghosting Fallout Will Keep Aya Cash & Chris Geere Apart for Much of Season 4

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Dolce & Gabbana Ads

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Dance in New Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Ads

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We'll have to wait a little longer to see Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 fashion line.

Rumors started flying earlier this summer that the 40-year-old fashion designer would debut his Yeezy Season 6 collaboration with Adidas during New York Fashion Week. Then this week a report, that has since been deleted, surfaced saying that West's show had been canceled.

But E! News has learned that there wasn't a show for West's collection on the NYFW schedule to begin with. A source tells E! News that there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won't happen in the near future.

Photos

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3: Star Sightings

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Yeezy 5 Show

Snapchat

During NYFW in February 2017, West did premiere his Yeezy Season 5 line to a pretty exclusive audience inside Pier 59 studios. 

West's wife Kim Kardashian sat front row at the show alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour. Kylie Jenner also attended the event as well as Hailey Baldwin and Lala Anthony. And while Kendall Jenner was in town for NYFW, she was walking the runway at the Anna Sui show while West was debuting his new line.

So while everyone is waiting to see what West has come up with for Yeezy Season 6, we'll have to wait until after New York Fashion week to get more details! Are you disappointed West won't be premiering his new collection this week?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

TAGS/ Kanye West , Fashion Week , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.