Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 Show Was Not Canceled...It Was Never Happening at New York Fashion Week

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere
We'll have to wait a little longer to see Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 fashion line.
Rumors started flying earlier this summer that the 40-year-old fashion designer would debut his Yeezy Season 6 collaboration with Adidas during New York Fashion Week. Then this week a report, that has since been deleted, surfaced saying that West's show had been canceled.
But E! News has learned that there wasn't a show for West's collection on the NYFW schedule to begin with. A source tells E! News that there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won't happen in the near future.
Snapchat
During NYFW in February 2017, West did premiere his Yeezy Season 5 line to a pretty exclusive audience inside Pier 59 studios.
West's wife Kim Kardashian sat front row at the show alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour. Kylie Jenner also attended the event as well as Hailey Baldwin and Lala Anthony. And while Kendall Jenner was in town for NYFW, she was walking the runway at the Anna Sui show while West was debuting his new line.
So while everyone is waiting to see what West has come up with for Yeezy Season 6, we'll have to wait until after New York Fashion week to get more details! Are you disappointed West won't be premiering his new collection this week?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments!