Watch Kylie Jenner Get Hangry After a Long Day of Travel in Life of Kylie Sneak Peek: "She's a Monster!"

Uh-oh! Someone's getting a little hangry!

Kylie Jenner is ready to eat, but it's too bad the only thing on the menu is alpaca heart! On this week's episode of Life of Kylie, the gang goes out to a very fancy dinner after traveling to Peru for a charity trip and instead of getting treated to a hearty meal, Kylie got a little less than she bargained for.

"The dip is cheese and alpaca heart," Kylie says. Kind of gross, no? And she's not the only one who's not feeling the meal. "What is all this? Plates of just rocks and a little fish in the top. When you're hungry you don't f--king want that, you know?"Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel shares.