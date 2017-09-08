Watch Kylie Jenner Get Hangry After a Long Day of Travel in Life of Kylie Sneak Peek: "She's a Monster!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lena Dunham, Lenny Dykstra

Lena Dunham Gets Trolled by Former Baseball Player Lenny Dykstra on Twitter: "He's Fully Disgusting"

ESC: Double Denim, Kim Kardashian

How Celebrities Like Kim Kardashian Wear Denim on Denim

Ally McBeal

Ally McBeal First Courted Controversy 20 Years Ago: Short Skirts, Skinny-Shaming and Nonstop Judgment

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Uh-oh! Someone's getting a little hangry!

Kylie Jenner is ready to eat, but it's too bad the only thing on the menu is alpaca heart! On this week's episode of Life of Kylie, the gang goes out to a very fancy dinner after traveling to Peru for a charity trip and instead of getting treated to a hearty meal, Kylie got a little less than she bargained for.

"The dip is cheese and alpaca heart," Kylie says. Kind of gross, no? And she's not the only one who's not feeling the meal. "What is all this? Plates of just rocks and a little fish in the top. When you're hungry you don't f--king want that, you know?"Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel shares. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 107, Jordyn Woods

E!

Sometimes a girl just wants some comfort food. "I just need some f--king spaghetti," Kylie says. "Mom, I'm really hungry, you know? I just don't think that this is gonna like, really fill me up." 

While Kylie may usually be on her best behavior, her BFF Jordyn Woods explained, "We didn't eat the whole day and when Kylie doesn't eat the whole day, she's not Kylie—she's a monster." 

"I need a meal," Kylie shares. But mama Kris Jenner wasn't here to negotiate. "We can't leave right now. Play ball, Kid." 

Watch it all go down in the clip above! 

Life of Kylie brand new Sundays at 9PM only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Kris Jenner , Food , Travel , Top Stories , Kardashian News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.