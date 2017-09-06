How The Bold Type Became the Anti-Anti-Hero Friendship Porn We All Needed

When The Bold Type promos first started airing, it didn't look like the show it actually was.

It looked like Sex and the City but younger, a show where young women wore fashionable clothes, had sex with the wrong people, and screamed at subway cars.

Sure, a lot of it is about sex, and it's in a city, and it centers on a group of fashionable women, and one of those women is a writer who often finds herself writing about sex in the city. And sure, it's a a grand fantasy of clothes, jobs, apartments, boyfriends, girlfriends, orgasms, and access to far-reaching social media accounts, but somehow it might also be the most realistic show on TV in terms of its portrayal of young, working millennial women.