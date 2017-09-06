Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Moments

Rachel Zoe Channeled Her Celebrity Girl Gang for Her Newest Collection: How Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and More Inspired the Pieces
We're filing for an official petition: It should be keeping up with Kendall.
This is one member of the Kardashian clan who is nonstop. And with each literal step in her modeling career and every passing fashion week, Kendall Jenner is becoming one of the most influential models out there.
While some of you Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans may always see Kendall as that tween who had her period talk on national television, she's since made a fierce entrance into the fashion scene during the Marc Jacobs fall show in 2014 in a memorable sheer top, proving she's certainly not a kid anymore.
There was also the time Kendall closed out the Chanel show in 2015, strutting solo around the casino-themed set in an all-white pantsuit and stopping only to plant a kiss on Karl Lagerfeld's cheek. Plus, Kendall has been inducted into the Balmain Army, which has resulted in blonde 'dos, futuristic subway dance-offs and, most recently, a killer set of gold-leafed lips.
Is that contagious?
This is one starlet who has evolved from TV personality to runway prodigy, with each catwalk look taking her supermodel status to new heights. Trace Kendall's runway transformation with us below, and stay tuned for what we expect to be a sensational fashion month for this style star.
Ki Price/Getty Images
When Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are walking the same runway, you know you've reached icon status. Only the brightest stars assembled for the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Venturelli/WireImage
Leave it to Kendall to make a puffer coat look this chic. And Versace, of course.
Peter White/WireImage
The supermodel's double-bun hairstyle is giving us major Gwen Stefani vibes circa 1995 at Anna Sui, and we're here for it. Add that to a two-toned fur coat, lace details and blue eye shadow, and you've got yourself one serious style chameleon.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
See now, buy now? Ok, we will. Kendall was just plain glam wearing Ralph Lauren.
JP Yim/Getty Images
Kendall was an obvious choice for Alexander Wang's show, which was a high-fashion take on New York street style.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The supermodel has been a member of the Givenchy gang since 2014, so it was no surprise to find her hitting the runway in Paris for the Spring 2017 collection. And totally owning that shiny, slick hairstyle.
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Kendall was flirty and floral for Michael Kors.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kendall made a dramatic entrance at Ellie Saab in this bandeau-style gown.
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/REX Shutterstock
We don't even know where to look. The famous brunette had a platinum makeover for one of her most unforgettable walks at Balmain.
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Pink fur-embellish lapels? Yes please, especially when it's on Kendall Jenner and made of Versace.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Who wouldn't like to spend a day in Kendall's shoes, especially when they are Fendi and look like that.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
What's black, white and elegant all over? This supermodel walking for Vera Wang in New York.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Is Kendall responsible for the wildly popular bomber trend, thanks to Ellie Saab and this floral number?
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
When bringing together this in-demand model and Olivier Rousteing, expect nothing but greatness. Exhibit A: this bold Balmain jumpsuit with sheer paneling.
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Kendall kept it cool at Michael Kors in a slim black tank and tiered skirt.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Even bleached brows look good on this reality-star-turned-model, who wore this bold beauty look at Givenchy along with a modern yet romantic two-toned ensemble.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
In one of her most important career moments to date, Kendall closed out the Chanel show in a stunning bridal look that featured a structured blazer, shoulder pads, floral accents and a dark, edgy bob to complement the outfit. Well done, Kenny.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
When dealing with Versace, expect nothing less than glamour.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
One word: tassels. The star was nothing short of fab at Givenchy.
Venturelli/WireImage
Even just a year into her career, Kendall had become one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. When you're rocking fur boots by Fendi, you're bound to get some attention.
JP Yim/Getty Images
Kendall proved simple is chic at Vera Wang.
Catwalking/Getty Images
In as early as 2014, the model was blossoming into an industry icon, sporting some of the most high-fashion pieces down big runways like Chanel.
Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
When Kendall smashed the Tommy Hilfiger runway in a burgundy two-piece, the fashion world knew she was strutting her way to supermodel stardom.
Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images
Kendall turned heads in a printed mini dress and matching checkered heels at the Diane Von Furstenberg show.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Pretty in punk: The model sported a spiky 'do and tweed, feathery dress for the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Who's that girl? Kendall was hard to recognize in a printed python top and futuristic makeup look.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kendall tore onto the scene in a sheer top at the Marc Jacobs show, proving she was no longer the socialite kid we all know from TV.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Before the model made her high-fashion debut, she tested out her walk at the Heart Truth 2013 Fashion Show in a red gown with embellished sleeves.
Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Kendall's first taste of fashion week was back in 2011 on the Sherri Hill runway. It may not have been the couture treatment she's used to now, but while others were celebrating their 16th birthdays, this ambitious teen had already set out on a different path.
Which is your favorite Kendall moment from the catwalk? Let us know in the comment section below!
