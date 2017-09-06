Will Smith Is Here to Grant Your Wish! Star Shares First Cast Photo From Live-Action Aladdin Set

Want to see the cast of Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin? The Genie is here to grant your wish.

Will Smith, the confirmed star set to play the beloved Genie in the upcoming adaptation, took to the Internet to give fans' a first look at the fim's cast hard at work on set. In the words of the actor, "Here we go!"

"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I'm over here gettin my Genie on," he captioned a candid of the group pointing to the camera and smiling.

This marks the first time we've seen the entire squad together on the heels of Disney's announcement that casting has been completed and filming is underway. With director Guy Ritchie at the helm, the film will feature lead performances by Massoud and Scott as well as Navid Negahban as the Sultan. The movie will also include new characters like Dalia, Princess Jasmine's hand maiden and confidante (Nasim Pedrad) and Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine (Billy Magnussen).