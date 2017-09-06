Tom D'Agostino Breaks His Silence on Divorce From Luann de Lesseps

Tom D'Agostino is finally speaking out about his divorce from Luann de Lesseps for the first time.

As you're likely aware, the couple married on New Year's Eve but decided to end their marriage seven months later, announcing their divorce in early August.

While Luann has been fairly open about making public statements regarding the split, Tom spoke out to E! News exclusively for the first time today.

"I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together," he told us. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."